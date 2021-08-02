Advertisement

Greene County Sheriff’s Dept. searching for escaped inmate

Worley was 60 days from release.
Tyler Blake Worley, 33
Tyler Blake Worley, 33(Greene County Sheriff’s Department)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department are on the search for an escaped inmate.

According to the sheriff’s department, Tyler Blake Worley, 33, walked away while on trustee status. Officials said Worley was working the Greene County Fair when he walked away.

Worley was serving time for a misdemeanor for violation of probation, officials said. Worley was 60 days from release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 423-798-1800.

UPDATE 08-01-21 @ 5:45 PM: WORLEY IS IN CUSTODY Be on the lookout for Tyler Blake Worley, age 33. Worley was on...

Posted by Greene County Sheriffs Dept. / Warrant Division on Saturday, July 31, 2021

