Knox Co. COVID-19 increase 102% over past week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Active COVID-19 cases have increased by nearly 102 percent over the last eight days in Knox County, according to data from the Knox County Health Department.

From July 22 to July 30 active cases increased from 445 to 900. During this period five COVID-related deaths were reported and 19 hospitalizations.

Statewide, active cases increased 44 percent from 21,545 to 31, 130. Over the last eight days there was a 90 percent increase in hospitalizations in Tennessee.

The state is currently at halfway to reaching the record for people hospitalized with COVID-19 (2,068) which was set on January 25, 2021. Heath officials said Tennessee only has 12 percent of ICU beds currently open.

More than 3 million Tennesseeans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Tennessee Health Department reported.

