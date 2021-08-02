Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In accordance to CDC guidance, the City of Knoxville has amended its existing Executive Order to reflect new mask guidelines.

All Knoxville city employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, according to city officials.

Knoxville is also offering $100 to all vaccinated city employees who show proof of vaccination, officials said.

City officials are currently reviewing and discussing all options regarding incentives to city residents.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.