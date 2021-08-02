Advertisement

Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines

The City of Knoxville has changed mask usage guidelines in accordance to new CDC guidance.
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese coronavirus outbreak, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus.(123RF)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In accordance to CDC guidance, the City of Knoxville has amended its existing Executive Order to reflect new mask guidelines.

All Knoxville city employees and visitors, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to wear masks in most indoor settings, according to city officials.

Knoxville is also offering $100 to all vaccinated city employees who show proof of vaccination, officials said.

City officials are currently reviewing and discussing all options regarding incentives to city residents.

