Advertisement

McCarthy faces backlash over joke about hitting Pelosi with gavel

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is feeling the heat over a comment he made about House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Saturday night.

The California Republican was speaking at a fundraising event in Tennessee when he expressed optimism that the GOP would recapture the House in the 2022 midterm elections, and he would become its new speaker.

At the end of the speech, McCarthy was handed an oversized gavel symbolizing the one he would wield if he got the job.

“I’ll make this one promise here: When we win the majority, which I know we’re going to, you’re all invited,” he said. “I want you to watch Nancy Pelosi hand me that gavel. It’ll be hard not to hit her with it, but I will bang it down.”

Pelosi’s spokesperson and deputy chief of staff condemned the comments, calling them “irresponsible and disgusting,” especially in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Other Democrats have also weighed in, with at least one, California Rep. Eric Swalwell, calling for the minority leader to resign.

A spokesperson for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Garth Brooks concert postponed at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated man

Latest News

Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Democratic power players try to lift candidates in OH 11 primary
Few showers and storms Tuesday
Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms
The University of Tennessee announced it will require masks during the upcoming fall semester.
University of Tennessee to require masks during upcoming semester
New CDC data compares Delta variant to chickenpox, Deaconess officials react
US employers ratchet up the pressure on the unvaccinated