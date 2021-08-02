Mild Monday before heat, and some storms return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It feels much more comfortable on this Monday. Get out and enjoy it, because the heat returns in the 8-day forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have areas of fog developing this morning, and high up haze continues from the smoke from the wildfires out west filter back into East Tennessee. The smoke is light, for now, but we will continue to keep an eye on it over the next few days. This morning starts in the low 60s, so for those of you heading back to school on Monday, it might feel cool to start the day!

Temperatures are hovering just below average this afternoon, with a high of 85 in Knoxville. It’s a mostly clear to partly cloudy view today, with a stray pop-up in the mountains this afternoon to evening. The humidity stays a little lower, with a dew point around 60 degrees this afternoon.

Tonight is another mild one, with a low around 64 degrees. Scattered clouds are still moving through at times, with a stray shower or storm possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

The lower humidity continues into Tuesday with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s. Some isolated showers and storms are possible, especially for our far eastern counties.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the afternoon hours. The high will still be around 86 degrees.

We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hover in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances.

