Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity continues, but we are going to see more storms over the next couple of days.

The hazy views continue this evening with temperatures dropping to near 64 degrees overnight. Once again, the haze is due to smoke from the wildfires out west.

We’ll see a few more clouds and some stray showers Tuesday. The lower humidity continues with highs getting near 87. Our eastern counties could be slightly cooler since they have a better chance of seeing those showers and storms tomorrow.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the afternoon hours. The high will still be around 86 degrees.

We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances.

