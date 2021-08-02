Advertisement

Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking more heat later in the 8-day forecast
Few showers and storms Tuesday
Few showers and storms Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The lower humidity continues, but we are going to see more storms over the next couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The hazy views continue this evening with temperatures dropping to near 64 degrees overnight. Once again, the haze is due to smoke from the wildfires out west.

We’ll see a few more clouds and some stray showers Tuesday. The lower humidity continues with highs getting near 87. Our eastern counties could be slightly cooler since they have a better chance of seeing those showers and storms tomorrow.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the afternoon hours. The high will still be around 86 degrees.

We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Monday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Garth Brooks concert postponed at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated man

Latest News

Mild Monday
Mild Monday before heat, and some storms return
Lower humidity this week
Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures
Pockets of heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning
Heavy downpours and storms overnight into Sunday morning
Scattered showers and storms with us for much of the week.
Hazy, Hot & Humid day ahead for us