‘No signs of slowing,’ Tennessee health officials expect more deaths as COVID cases surge

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday’s briefing on Tennessee’s COVID-19 situation brought both good news and bad news. On one hand, the state health department reported that Tennessee experienced a dramatic 204 percent surge in COVID-19 cases in a single week. However, Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee’s Health Commissioner, indicated that vaccinations accelerated across most of the state’s counties.

According to Dr. Piercey, Tennessee saw a sharp uptick in COVID-19 cases that continued on an upward trajectory. A vast majority of all the infections happening across the state are among the unvaccinated, health officials said.

“We’ve had a 204 percent increase just in the last week, we are still in that upward trajectory,” Piercey said. “Right now, there are no signs of that slowing.”

Piercey said 80 percent of current COVID-19 cases are the Delta variant.

“That is clearly the wrong direction,” Piercey said.”

Health officials warn the current hospitalization rate is near the level the state was at in February. The increase in hospitalizations is expected to lead to an uptick in deaths in the coming week, Piercey said.

The unvaccinated appear to be the most affected, according to officials. Data shows 93 percent of all current COVID-19 cases, 95 percent of deaths and 90 percent of hospitalizations are among the unvaccinated, according to Dr. Piercey.

However, Dr. Piercey said 94 of the 95 counties in Tennessee have seen a week-over-week acceleration in vaccinations. Nearly 2.7 million Tennesseans have been fully vaccinated, of those only 1,600 have tested positive for COVID-19.

The rate of breakthrough cases in Tennessee is 0.18 percent, meaning less than 2 percent of all fully vaccinated Tennesseans are being infected with COVID-19.

“Breakthrough infections are rare, and when they do happen, they’re generally not serious and rather mild,” Dr. Piercey said.

Piercey urged people to get vaccinated.

