One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Joshua Dannels, who was arrested on Saturday in connection with the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting has been released on a $2,500 bond, according to officials with the Sevierville County Jail.

Dannels, 30, is charged with possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Sarah Romine, 31, was arrested and charged with second degree murder, multiple counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while intoxicated, officials said in a release. Romine’s bond is set for $350,000.

Kelsy Cook, 24, was killed at the Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting (Kelsy Cook Facebook)

Sevierville Police officers responded to the shooting just after the park closed on Saturday night. Upon arrival, officers found two victims, identified as Kelsy Cook, 24, and Angie Russell, 23, suffering from gunshot wounds. Cook was airlifted to UT Medical Center, and was pronounced dead later that evening, officials said in a release. Russell’s injury was non-life-threatening, officials said.

The park reopened the next morning, with officials releasing a statement saying that the park is committed to guests’ safety.

General Manager of Soaky Mountain Park, Dave Andrews, said the park is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

