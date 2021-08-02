‘Psychics not being used in search for Summer Wells,’ Hawkins Co. officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the public Sunday regarding the search for Summer Wells.

HCSO officials said they are not, “utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells.”

“Social media posts directed to HCSO shall not be evaluated,” HSCO said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with a reliable tip is directed to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

