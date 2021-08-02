Advertisement

‘Psychics not being used in search for Summer Wells,’ Hawkins Co. officials say

Anyone with a reliable tip is directed to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office issued a message to the public Sunday regarding the search for Summer Wells.

HCSO officials said they are not, “utilizing the assistance of any psychics in the search for Summer Wells.”

“Social media posts directed to HCSO shall not be evaluated,” HSCO said in a post on Facebook.

Anyone with a reliable tip is directed to contact the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Posted by Hawkins County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, August 1, 2021

