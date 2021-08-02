Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on numerous products that may contain potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.

The products were sold nationwide under the company’s brands of Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should stop using the products immediately and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and show symptoms of illness including sluggishness, lethargy, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellow-tinted eyes or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Click here for a full list of impacted products.

