Advertisement

Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

The products were sold nationwide under the company’s brands of Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm.
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Sunshine Mills, Inc. issued a voluntary recall on numerous products that may contain potentially elevated levels of Aflatoxin, a byproduct of mold.

The products were sold nationwide under the company’s brands of Triumph®, Evolve®, Wild Harvest®, Nurture Farms®, Pure Being®, or Elm.

Customers who have purchased the recalled products should stop using the products immediately and return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Pets that have consumed any of the recalled products and show symptoms of illness including sluggishness, lethargy, reluctance to eat, vomiting, yellow-tinted eyes or diarrhea should be seen by a veterinarian.

Click here for a full list of impacted products.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Garth Brooks concert postponed at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated man

Latest News

Ken McMullen
Weigel’s CEO Ken McMullen dies at 73
More than 3 million Tennesseeans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Tennessee Health...
Knox Co. COVID-19 increase 102% over past week
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Death investigation underway after two found shot, killed in Jefferson Co. home
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville