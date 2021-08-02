TBI adds Scott County suspect to most wanted list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Phillip Ross Bowling has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Bowling is wanted in Scott County for numerous charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to the TBI.

#MostWanted Alert: We need your help to locate Phillip Ross Bowling. He’s wanted out Scott County for Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault.



Have info? Call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 423-663-2245 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/f6Ez13mneC — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 2, 2021

If you have any information about Bowling, call Scott County Sheriff’s Office at at 423-663-2245 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

