Advertisement

TBI adds Scott County suspect to most wanted list

Phillip Ross Bowling has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.
Phillip Bowling Most Wanted
Phillip Bowling Most Wanted(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Phillip Ross Bowling has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.

Bowling is wanted in Scott County for numerous charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to the TBI.

If you have any information about Bowling, call Scott County Sheriff’s Office at at 423-663-2245 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Garth Brooks concert postponed at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated man

Latest News

Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Few showers and storms Tuesday
Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms
Still smoky and soon to be hotter
Still smoky and soon to be hotter
Addison Nichols
Vols pick up commitment from four-star tackle Addison Nichols