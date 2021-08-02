TBI adds Scott County suspect to most wanted list
Phillip Ross Bowling has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s most wanted list.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Bowling is wanted in Scott County for numerous charges including aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault, according to the TBI.
If you have any information about Bowling, call Scott County Sheriff’s Office at at 423-663-2245 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
