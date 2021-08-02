Advertisement

Two found shot in west Knox County

Major Crime Detectives are investigating after two people were found with gun shot wounds in west Knox County.
11000 Block of Outlet Drive in Knoxville
11000 Block of Outlet Drive in Knoxville
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds in west Knox County, prompting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to respond to the 11000 block of Outlet Drive early Monday morning.

Both individuals were transported to AMR for treatment, according to police.

Major Crimes Detectives are leading the investigation and have concluded that both parties shot at each other.

No suspects are outstanding, officials stated.

Both remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

