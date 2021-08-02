Two found shot in west Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found with gunshot wounds in west Knox County, prompting the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit to respond to the 11000 block of Outlet Drive early Monday morning.

Both individuals were transported to AMR for treatment, according to police.

Major Crimes Detectives are leading the investigation and have concluded that both parties shot at each other.

No suspects are outstanding, officials stated.

Both remain hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing.

