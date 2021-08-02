University of Tennessee to require masks in some places during upcoming semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced it will require masks in some indoor settings during the upcoming fall semester.

According to UT officials, campuses will require masks in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend, like orientation.

“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Boyd said he urged students, faculty and staff to talk with their families and healthcare providers about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the new school year.

University officials are expected to announce specific plans and guidelines for each campus in the coming days.

