Advertisement

University of Tennessee to require masks in some places during upcoming semester

According to UT officials, campuses will require masks in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and indoor events students are required to attend.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 2:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee announced it will require masks in some indoor settings during the upcoming fall semester.

According to UT officials, campuses will require masks in classrooms, laboratories, instructional spaces and any indoor events students are required to attend, like orientation.

“We are excited to have our campus communities together this fall and are planning full campus experiences across the UT System. With the Delta variant spreading in our state and communities, we want to help ensure the safest return possible,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “The best way to take care of each other as we return to campus is to first take care of ourselves by getting the COVID-19 vaccine.”

Boyd said he urged students, faculty and staff to talk with their families and healthcare providers about the benefits of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of the new school year.

University officials are expected to announce specific plans and guidelines for each campus in the coming days.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Tennessee football
Vols open first fall camp of Josh Heupel era
Districts are hoping for a closer to normal school year but with delta variant creating a new...
Knox Co. Health Department recommends masks in schools
Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun: Events for you and your family this weekend
Vols first day of fall camp
Vols first day of fall camp
Health officials said children can also be responsible for spreading the virus to vulnerable...
Tenn. Academy of Pediatrics announces support for universal masking in K-12 schools