Vols pick up commitment from four-star tackle Addison Nichols

Addison Nichols
Addison Nichols(WVLT)
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:08 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Josh Heupel and staff keep the commitments rolling into the new week - receiving a third verbal in two days - this time from Georgia lineman Addison Nichols.

The 6′5″ tackle becomes the 13th overall commitment for the 2022 class and is Heupel’s highest-rated prospect so far.

Nichols chose the Vols over Ohio State and North Carolina after spending time in Knoxville during the last weekend of official visits in June.

