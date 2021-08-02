Washington Co. authorities searching for homicide suspect

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office are on the search for a man accused of homicide.

According to authorities, Elijah Gates, 24, is charged with one count of aggravated assault resulting in death and one count of reckless homicide following an alleged domestic violence incident.

Deputies were dispatched to the Johnson City Medical Center Monday after receiving reports of a man with a head injury. The injury was first reported as the result of a fall, investigators said. Officials later learned a domestic violence incident took place between the victim and Gates at a home on the 100 block of Dean Street, reports stated. The incident reportedly resulted in a fistfight that sent the victim to the hospital.

The victim later died at the hospital, deputies reported.

Officials issued a warrant for Gates’ arrest. Investigators believe he may be driving a 2000 green Ford Contour with TN tag 5Y9-6T9.

Anyone with information is urged to call investigators at 423-788-1414.

