Weigel’s CEO Ken McMullen dies at 73

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The CEO of Weigel’s convenience stores, Ken McMullen, died Thursday at the age of 93.

McMullen joined Weigel’s in 1981 as the company’s Operations Manager. In 2017, McMullen was named CEO, making him the first non-family member CEO is the company’s history.

McMullen’s work with the company helped it become the 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5 at Powell United Methodist Church located at 323 W. Emory Road in Powell. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Brad Hyde. Memorial donations may be made to the Weigel’s Foundation, Attention: Weigel’s Family Christmas, 3100 Weigel Lane, Powell, TN 37849.

