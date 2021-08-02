Advertisement

Weigel’s CEO Ken McMullen dies at 73

McMullen’s work with the company helped it become the 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.
Ken McMullen
Ken McMullen(Weigel's)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The CEO of Weigel’s convenience stores, Ken McMullen, died Thursday at the age of 93.

McMullen joined Weigel’s in 1981 as the company’s Operations Manager. In 2017, McMullen was named CEO, making him the first non-family member CEO is the company’s history.

McMullen’s work with the company helped it become the 2019 Convenience Store Chain of the Year.

The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, August 5 at Powell United Methodist Church located at 323 W. Emory Road in Powell. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. The service will be officiated by Pastor Brad Hyde. Memorial donations may be made to the Weigel’s Foundation, Attention: Weigel’s Family Christmas, 3100 Weigel Lane, Powell, TN 37849.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Garth Brooks concert postponed at Nissan Stadium
What to do with your Garth Brooks tickets
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Tax free weekend in Tennessee
Shop until you drop, one more day left of tax-free weekend
Homeowner charged in deadly Morristown shooting
Morristown homeowner accused of fatally shooting intoxicated man

Latest News

Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold
More than 3 million Tennesseeans have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the Tennessee Health...
Knox Co. COVID-19 increase 102% over past week
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
Death investigation underway after two found shot, killed in Jefferson Co. home
Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville