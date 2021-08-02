“Who could imagine you were that tangled?” Singer Michele Pillar on how God found her.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When listening to Michele Pillar sing, it was hard for crowds to imagine she wasn’t living the life she sang about in her lyrics.

“The first thing they usually say is well when I saw you on stage all those years, who could imagine that you were that tangled?” Said Pillar, a 3-time GRAMMY nominated contemporary Christian singer.

Michele wasn’t raised in the church, and she didn’t own a bible. When she was young, she would hide underneath her bed from her alcoholic mother and father. While hiding, she would pray.

“When I prayed, the Lord met me under the bed and he would cover me like a blanket, his peace and his care,” Pillar said.

Michele would find her voice and the gospel as a teenager, starting her career as a 19-year-old.

As the awards and accolades piled up, Michele says she got a little too comfortable with her spiritual life, going astray from the life and words that had taken her to this point.

“I had an affair with a married man, at the height of my career.” Pillar said. “At the height of my career, I was on the cover of Today’s Christian Woman magazine, and had an affair with a married man. I came tumbling down that mountain at lightning speed.”

When Pillar felt that she lost everything, but the Lord never left her side.

“I remember that he said, you’ve given me what you knew to give me but there’s a lot you didn’t know how to give me, and that quiet time started then, and here we are today,” Pillar said.

In her book, Untangled: The Truth Will Set You Free, Pillar tells the complete story of her life, and how God was with every step of the way.

While Michele’s story is uniquely hers, many readers have found their own lives on the pages. Michele says she wrote the book because after nearly 15 years, it was time to get back into ministry, and use her story to help others.

“I always tell people to dive in, because it doesn’t take as long to get healed as it did to get hurt.” Pillar said. “Sometimes we don’t want to deal with it because we’re already in so much pain down under there, we don’t want to dig it all up. But when God gets ahold of it, he can heal it pretty quickly if you dive in deep with him.”

