Tenn. wildlife officers help gray fox stuck inside peanut butter jar

A gray fox was found with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Government Wildlife Officers, Barry Baird and Dillon Maynard recently helped a Gray Fox with...
Government Wildlife Officers, Barry Baird and Dillon Maynard recently helped a Gray Fox with its head stuck in a peanut butter jar.(Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency)
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gray fox was found with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The fox was found by two government wildlife officers, Barry Baird and Dillion Maynard, officials said.

While helping animals is not a primary duty of a wildlife officer, they help whenever possible, according to TWRA.

Bradley County, TN - Government Wildlife Officers, Barry Baird and Dillon Maynard recently helped a #grayfox with its...

Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, August 2, 2021

