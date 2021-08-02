Tenn. wildlife officers help gray fox stuck inside peanut butter jar

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gray fox was found with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The fox was found by two government wildlife officers, Barry Baird and Dillion Maynard, officials said.

While helping animals is not a primary duty of a wildlife officer, they help whenever possible, according to TWRA.

Bradley County, TN - Government Wildlife Officers, Barry Baird and Dillon Maynard recently helped a #grayfox with its... Posted by Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency on Monday, August 2, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.