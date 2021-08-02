Tenn. wildlife officers help gray fox stuck inside peanut butter jar
A gray fox was found with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A gray fox was found with a peanut butter jar stuck on its head, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The fox was found by two government wildlife officers, Barry Baird and Dillion Maynard, officials said.
While helping animals is not a primary duty of a wildlife officer, they help whenever possible, according to TWRA.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.