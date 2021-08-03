KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The countdown the 100th year of Tennessee football inside Neyland Stadium is on, and with it comes another edition of 30 Days 30 Vols.

Tennessee opens its 2021 season Thursday, August 2 against Bowling Green.

30 - Jimmy Calloway

Jimmy Calloway (WVLT)

Wide Receiver Jimmy Calloway is ready for his sophomore season on Rocky Top. Jimmy saw action in eight games as a true freshman at both wide receiver and on special teams. His first career reception was a six yard catch at Auburn. Calloway says if he wasn’t playing football he’d be starring on the basketball court. He played both the guard and forward positions in high school. Jimmy says his favorite food is chicken wings and loves both the flat and drumstick varieties. We look forward to seeing No. 9 get into the end zone for 6 this season.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.