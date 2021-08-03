Advertisement

30 Days 30 Vols

The countdown the 100th year of Tennessee football inside Neyland Stadium is on, and with it comes another edition of 30 Days 30 Vols.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The countdown the 100th year of Tennessee football inside Neyland Stadium is on, and with it comes another edition of 30 Days 30 Vols.

Tennessee opens its 2021 season Thursday, August 2 against Bowling Green.

30 - Jimmy Calloway

Jimmy Calloway
Jimmy Calloway(WVLT)

Wide Receiver Jimmy Calloway is ready for his sophomore season on Rocky Top. Jimmy saw action in eight games as a true freshman at both wide receiver and on special teams. His first career reception was a six yard catch at Auburn. Calloway says if he wasn’t playing football he’d be starring on the basketball court. He played both the guard and forward positions in high school. Jimmy says his favorite food is chicken wings and loves both the flat and drumstick varieties. We look forward to seeing No. 9 get into the end zone for 6 this season.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Three guests injured at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

A few showers and storms ahead.
Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow
Help with human trafficking
Organization sees spike in referrals for youth victims of human trafficking
Bill Regas died at the age of 92 Monday.
Bill Regas, well-known restaurateur dies at 92
Dollyood Great Pumpkin Luminights
Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights nominated for USA Today 10 Best award