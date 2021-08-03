Big Kahuna Wing Festival tickets on sale Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Big Kahuna Wing Festival, Knoxville’s largest annual chicken wing festival, is set to take place on Sunday, September 5 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at World’s Fair Park in downtown Knoxville.

More than 25 teams will compete to become the Big Kahuna of Wings and the Tennessee State Champion in the festival’s eighth year.

General admission tickets go on sale on August 5 for $20 and can be purchased online. General admission tickets will also be sold at the door for $30. Children under eight are free.

VIP tickets will be available beginning July 5th for $200 each and include early entry to the event, unlimited access to all wing vendors, exclusive access to the expanded VIP area adjacent to the performance stage, complimentary food from Big Kahuna Wings and steaks from US Foods, unlimited beverages (including alcohol and craft beer garden) and private bathrooms.

Entry allows attendees to sample 10 free wings from the competition teams. Proceeds from the event will directly benefit The Empty Stocking Fund, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and the UT Culinary Institute, along with contributions to Fourth Purpose, and 3E Empowering Educators. There will also be a silent auction with proceeds benefiting the Survivor Fitness Foundation.

To date, the festival has raised over $400,000 for local charities.

This year’s festival will include:

•Wings Around the World Pavilion

• Over 15,000 lbs. of wings

• Fireworks Show

• Award-winning teams from across the South

• Wing-eating competitions

• Wing-cooking competition

• Live music performances

• Kids’ corner and entertainment

• Silent auction

