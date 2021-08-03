Bill Regas, well-known restaurateur dies at 92

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bill Regas, a well-known Knoxville Restaurateur died Monday at the age of 92.

Regas was beloved by many in East Tennessee as someone with a friendly smile and who would never forget your name.

”He was the epitome of the gracious southern man. He had that charm. He looked you in the eye and he treated everyone the same. Every place you went with Bill Regas people stopped him, and loved on him and told stories about how good he was to them,” said Joe McCamish of McCamish Media, who interviewed Regas about his life.

Regas owned Regas Restaurant in Downtown Knoxville, known for southern fine dining, and space many went to celebrate a special occasion.

The restaurant closed in 2010 after celebrating its 90th anniversary.

His legacy lives on in Regas Square at the corner of Magnolia and Gay, and by the Regas Square neon sign atop the building, that can be seen from Interstate 40.

Regas made many connections in his 92 years, including meeting former United States Presidents Reagan, and Carter. Regas was also good friends with Wendy’s founder Dave Thomas.

