Campbell Co. authorities searching for missing 11-year-old

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.
11-year-old Braelyn Bean was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10...
11-year-old Braelyn Bean was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10 p.m. Monday.(Campbell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing juvenile.

According to authorities, 11-year-old Braelyn Bean was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10 p.m. Monday.

Bean is 5′3 and weighs 130 pounds with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.

The Campbell County County Sheriff's Office requests your assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Braelyn Bean was...

Posted by Campbell County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

