Campbell Co. authorities searching for missing 11-year-old
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in the search for a missing juvenile.
According to authorities, 11-year-old Braelyn Bean was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10 p.m. Monday.
Bean is 5′3 and weighs 130 pounds with hazel eyes and dark brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 423-562-7446.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.