Advertisement

Close to half million bees removed from home

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) - One Pennsylvania couple spent $12,000 in order to remove close to a half million bees from their home.

The Weavers said they knew there were bees in the walls of the 150-year-old farmhouse they bought near Philadelphia in December. The previous homeowner disclosed it in a note.

That didn’t bother the Weavers too much.

They said they didn’t see any bees and weren’t too worried. And then spring came, and the hives once again became active.

The Weavers turned to a general contractor and beekeeper, who says he relocated about 450,000 honeybees to his farm.

He also said the previous homeowner had called him for a consult but couldn’t afford the cost of moving the bees.

The lesson for home buyers is, no matter how good a deal on a property appears always get it inspected.

The Weavers admit they should have done that.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail

Latest News

FILE - Five states – Florida, Texas, California, Louisiana and Missouri – account for nearly...
Florida again breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations
Corporate America and small businesses are bringing back mask mandates and issuing strict...
Companies, stores change COVID policies
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a new COVID-19 incentive for anyone who gets a...
NYC will require vaccination proof for indoor dining, gyms
A couple has to pay $12,000 to remove close to half a million bees. (Source: Allan Lattanzi via...
Thousands of bees removed from home