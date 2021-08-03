Advertisement

Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rain and another heat wave ahead.
A few showers and storms ahead.
A few showers and storms ahead.(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated rain and storms are developing today, and then a little better coverage of our area Wednesday. Rain chances get back to spotty pop-ups, but the heat starts building back to a string of days in the 90s again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and isolated rain. We’re starting the day in the low to mid 60s in the Valley, and temperatures are closer to 60 on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

We’ll see a few more clouds and isolated rain and storms developing Tuesday. We’re warming to around 87 degrees in the Valley, but the foothills to Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee are cooler in spots with the rain and storms developing mainly in this area. A stray shower or storm is possible for the rest of our area today.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy at times with isolated rain continuing. The low will be around 66 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the midday to evening hours. The high will still be around 84 degrees.

We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast
8-day forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Three guests injured at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Latest News

Few showers and storms Tuesday
Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms
Mild Monday
Mild Monday before heat, and some storms return
Lower humidity this week
Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures
Pockets of heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning
Heavy downpours and storms overnight into Sunday morning