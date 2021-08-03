Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated rain and storms are developing today, and then a little better coverage of our area Wednesday. Rain chances get back to spotty pop-ups, but the heat starts building back to a string of days in the 90s again.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning comes with scattered clouds and isolated rain. We’re starting the day in the low to mid 60s in the Valley, and temperatures are closer to 60 on the Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line.

We’ll see a few more clouds and isolated rain and storms developing Tuesday. We’re warming to around 87 degrees in the Valley, but the foothills to Smoky Mountains and far Northeast Tennessee are cooler in spots with the rain and storms developing mainly in this area. A stray shower or storm is possible for the rest of our area today.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy at times with isolated rain continuing. The low will be around 66 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the midday to evening hours. The high will still be around 84 degrees.

We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few.

