Four children hospitalized with COVID at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital confirmed with WVLT they currently have four COVID-19 positive patients being treated in their Pediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Ballad Health told WJHL that as of Monday morning, they also had four children hospitalized with Covid-19, with three of them in the PICU at Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Johnson City.

“We have two teenagers and one child who is less than the age of three in the PICU right now, so it’s a risk for everyone,” Ballad Health CEO, Alan Levine told WJHL. One of those children is on a ventilator.

“With the Delta variant we’re seeing children not only being hospitalized but you’re also seeing children who may not be hospitalized but who end up with symptoms,” Levine said. “The literature is starting to show is that some of these children end up with long haul symptoms.”

Those symptoms include brain fog, heart palpitations and fatigue for several months after the virus’ onset.

Levine suggested parents follow CDC guidelines and have their children wear a mask while at school.

“Balance the risk of the downside of wearing masks with the downside of catching this virus and having your child end up on a ventilator or have long haul symptoms,” Levine said. “Weigh the risk of your child sitting in the room next to somebody who has this virus, particularly if your child has asthma or other kinds of co-morbidities, consider that risk.”

Levine anticipates the next two weeks to be “telling” with the numbers since this variant spreads much faster and the symptoms show up much earlier.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.