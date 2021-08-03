Advertisement

Hancock Co. Schools requiring masks indoors, on school buses

Students began classes on Monday, August 2 and the district has since had several students test positive for COVID, officials said.
Hancock County Schools announced masks will be required beginning, Wednesday, August 4 on...
Hancock County Schools announced masks will be required beginning, Wednesday, August 4 on school buses and indoors.(Live 5)
By Alivia Harris
Aug. 3, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hancock County Schools announced masks will be required beginning, Wednesday, August 4 on school buses and indoors.

According to school officials, the number of COVID-19 cases in Hancock County are on the rise.

Students began classes on Monday, August 2 and the district has since had several students test positive for COVID, officials said.

Director of Schools, Charlott Mullins, said while the cases were not transmitted at school, they are taking measures to, “address the safety of all students.”

