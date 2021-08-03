Advertisement

“Housing is a human right,” protestors chant in downtown Knoxville

Housing is a human right according to protestors in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday morning.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Housing is a human right according to protestors in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday morning.

PROTESTORS: “We believe housing is a fundamental human right” LIVE outside Knoxville City County building now.

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Nearly a dozen protestors carried signs that read, “cancel rents or people die,” “stop the evictions,” “evictions are violent” and “we need affordable housing.”

The protest came after a law, eviction moratorium, expired which protected tenants from eviction for those who couldn’t pay monthly rent.

The protestors want the eviction moratorium to be kept in effect by lawmakers so people aren’t, “thrown out on the street.”

“Housing for everyone is a basic human right is one of our top concerns. So right now with the pandemic surging again, the eviction moratorium ended we’re just very concerned to see even more people without housing,” said Barbara Hickey.

The Knox Housing Assistance program is offering help for people.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail

Latest News

11-year-old Braelyn Bean was last seen at her home on Moneymaker Lane in Jacksboro around 10...
Campbell Co. authorities searching for missing 11-year-old
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins
Mother, son accused of stealing more than $83K from Meigs Co. church
Big Kahuna Wing Festival / Source: (BKW)
Big Kahuna Wing Festival tickets on sale Thursday