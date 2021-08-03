“Housing is a human right,” protestors chant in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Housing is a human right according to protestors in downtown Knoxville on Tuesday morning.

PROTESTORS: “We believe housing is a fundamental human right” LIVE outside Knoxville City County building now. Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Nearly a dozen protestors carried signs that read, “cancel rents or people die,” “stop the evictions,” “evictions are violent” and “we need affordable housing.”

The protest came after a law, eviction moratorium, expired which protected tenants from eviction for those who couldn’t pay monthly rent.

The protestors want the eviction moratorium to be kept in effect by lawmakers so people aren’t, “thrown out on the street.”

“Housing for everyone is a basic human right is one of our top concerns. So right now with the pandemic surging again, the eviction moratorium ended we’re just very concerned to see even more people without housing,” said Barbara Hickey.

The Knox Housing Assistance program is offering help for people.

