Kids picking sweet corn for market project

An acre of cash crop teaches responsibility and business skills.
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An acre of sweet corn is teaching young members of one Corryton family agricultural and business skills.

15-year-old Jonathan Tindell and his and 12-year-old sister, Gracie, are sharing the responsibility for the corn crop along with another sibling.

They said Dad helped by driving the tractor when planting the corn.

“We grow Honey Select,” said Gracie about the type of corn. The kids plan on selling their freshly picked ears Saturday at the Union County Farmers Market during its annual Youth and Corn Festival.

“You can boil it, you put it in an oven, you can put it on a grill. You’ve got multiple ways you can cook it.” said Jonathan. The kids are involved in marketing as well as growing the crop.

“It’s fresh and it’s a very sweet corn!” said Gracie. However, Jonathan said this year’s crop is about half of last year’s because of the lack of rain at critical times. The family’s field of corn is not irrigated, so it relies on nature to provide the water.

Union County Farmers Market organizer Jody Smith said the Youth and Corn Festival will be at Wilson Park in Maynardville on Saturday, August 7, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm.

In addition to East Tennessee farm-grown produce, the market will feature free activities for kids. Plus, there will be fair-type contests for the best corn and corn dishes, a scarecrow-making contest and even a competition for the corniest joke.

