Knoxville police seeking information into recently convicted gang members

Investigators said they believe the individuals were involved in other violent criminal acts within the city of Knoxville.
Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, and Trevor Cox, 22, Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga, are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10,000,000 in fines.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Eight Knoxville and Chattanooga gang members were convicted by a federal jury for drug, firearm and money laundering following a joint investigation, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee recently announced Alim Turner, 23, Ushery Stewart, 22, Ronald Turner, 25, Kedaris Gilmore, 23, Mahlon Prater Jr., 25, and Trevor Cox, 22, Jyshon Forbes, 27, all of Knoxville, and Demetrius Bibbs, 29, of Chattanooga, are facing varying terms of imprisonment of up to life in prison and $10,000,000 in fines.

Investigators said they believe the individuals were involved in other violent criminal acts within the city of Knoxville. The crimes potentially include homicides, KPD reported.

“Drug trafficking organizations are directly responsible for untold violence in the communities where they do business, and these particular individuals were likely involved in numerous violent acts that have taken place throughout Knoxville. Now that they are behind bars, our hope is that anyone with knowledge of their involvement in the perpetuation of violence will feel safe enough to come forward with that information,” KPD Chief of Police Eve Thomas said.

As a part of an ongoing investigation, Knoxville police ask anyone with information with any of the suspects’ involvement in other serious crimes to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the free mobile app, P3 Tips. Tipsters will remain completely anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

