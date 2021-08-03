Advertisement

More scattered showers and downpours Wednesday

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the heat builds back up by the weekend
Scattered showers Wednesday
Scattered showers Wednesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler temperatures continue Wednesday with some rain, but the heat looks to return quickly by the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few isolated showers throughout the evening hours, mainly along and east of I-75. Temperatures will drop to near 66 degrees by the morning.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the midday to evening hours. That’ll make temperatures slightly cooler as well. Expect highs to get into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week and continue into the weekend. We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner
Tuesday Evening's 8 Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail

Latest News

A few showers and storms ahead.
Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow
Few showers and storms Tuesday
Mild temperatures continue with a few more storms
Mild Monday
Mild Monday before heat, and some storms return
Lower humidity this week
Starting out August with lower humidity and mild temperatures