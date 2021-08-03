More scattered showers and downpours Wednesday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The cooler temperatures continue Wednesday with some rain, but the heat looks to return quickly by the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll see a few isolated showers throughout the evening hours, mainly along and east of I-75. Temperatures will drop to near 66 degrees by the morning.

Scattered rain and storms are possible Wednesday. The Plateau, Smokies, and the Tennessee, Kentucky line can see a 40% coverage in rain and storms, with an isolated shower or storm in the Valley. These are developing, mainly, in the midday to evening hours. That’ll make temperatures slightly cooler as well. Expect highs to get into the upper 70s to lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Warmer temperatures return by the end of the week and continue into the weekend. We’ll get back to spotty pop-ups Thursday and Friday, with highs hovering in the upper 80s.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few.

