Mother, son accused of stealing more than $83K from Meigs Co. church

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office led to the indictment of a mother and son accused of stealing more than $83,000 from a Meigs County church.

According to investigators, Carolyn Mullins and her son, William “Larry” Mullins allegedly stole $83,710.82 from Peaklan Baptist Church. Officials said the church is home to four members.

On February 18, 2019, a fire destroyed the church’s sanctuary building. Church members made the decision to rebuild using $189,000 in insurance proceeds. The reconstruction was not completed due to a lack of funds, officials said.

Larry and Carolyn Mullins had served the church as treasurer and assistant church treasurer. Investigators said the two were the only authorized signatories on the church bank accounts.

The Mullins reportedly stole $83,710.82 by making internet transfers and withdrawals from the church bank account to their personal accounts. The two also allegedly wrote church checks for cash to themselves, and they made personal purchases at Walmart for items such as gift cards, cigarettes, cashback, a ring and clothing.

According to reports, the mother and son transferred $12,221.31 back to the church, but still owe a balance of $71,489.51.

In July 2021, the Meigs County Grand Jury indicted William Larry Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000 and Carolyn Mullins on one count of theft over $60,000.

“It’s a best practice for churches to have someone other than treasurer reconcile the monthly bank statements and review financial activity,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “Separating financial responsibilities reduces the risk of errors or fraudulent activity.”

