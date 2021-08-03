Advertisement

2 employees shot at Nashville Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Metro Nashville Police say they are investigating an active shooter situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

Breaking News

Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch with multiple people shot

Posted by WVLT on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

According to police, the call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said two employees were shot and transported to a local hospital. The suspect was shot by officers, according to MNPD. Authorities have not released information on possible injuries.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on-site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no-weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man faces charges for filming young girls at Tennessee water park, and making weapons of mass...
Man accused of filming young girls at Wilderness at the Smokies in Sevierville
Two arrested in Soaky Mountain shooting
One dead, two arrested following Soaky Mountain shooting
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Three guests injured at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail

Latest News

A few showers and storms ahead.
Downpours are developing, isolated today to scattered tomorrow
30 Days 30 Vols
30 Days 30 Vols
Tennessee lawmaker threatens to call special session on school mask mandates
Help with human trafficking
Organization sees spike in referrals for youth victims of human trafficking