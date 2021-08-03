Organization sees spike in referrals for youth victims of human trafficking

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Grow Free Tennessee has added two new employees to meet the demand of human trafficking trauma referrals.

Grow Free TN works with men, women, and children who are being trafficked.

So far, in 2021, there have been 90 referrals of youth that experienced trafficking, only nine short of the total number of referrals in all of 2020.

“I can’t say for certain why we have more referrals this year but I have some theories,” said Director of Youth Services Lisa Bolton. ”The more numbers we get doesn’t mean there’s more trafficking it just means people are recognizing and responding appropriately and helping people get connected to services.”

For nearly one year, Gabi Smith has worked in the Johnson City region, spreading awareness, and teaching others about trafficking.

“By continuously showing up in the community to share resources, be a support, and work directly with youth, Gabi has helped others to understand the complexities of trafficking and empowered others to report trafficking when appropriate,” said Bolton. “I know of a least 5 referrals to our programming that came directly from Gabi’s relationship building in the Johnson City area.”

This addition has created a tremendous amount of work, leading to Grow Free adding a Youth Care Coordinator in the tri-cities.

”In our rural communities there aren’t as many resources in our rural communities so there’s a gap, and we knew we needed to fill that gap for individuals experiencing trafficking,“ said Bolton.

Victims of #HumanTrafficking can become survivors. Help the #FBI fight Human Trafficking. If you believe you are a victim or need to report a potential trafficking situation, call 888-373-7888 or visit https://t.co/Fk6jDnCbHM. Together, we can #EndTrafficking. pic.twitter.com/QjnanUKzz8 — FBI Knoxville (@FBIKnoxville) July 31, 2021

A youth therapist will also be joining the staff on August 9, with three victims waiting for her arrival.

“That trend is that many of our clients do not have access to appropriate and affordable therapy,” said Bolton. “Meaning, many therapists are hesitant to work with youth who experience trafficking due to lack of experience or fear of the magnitude of the trauma. The therapist that do work with individuals with extreme trauma are often private pay only, making therapy inaccessible to the clients we serve.”

That therapist will work with victims and specialize in working out of the home, a unique position to be in, and offer for Grow Free.

”She’s going to go in the home and you don’t have many services where the therapist will go into someone’s home and work one on one with them. It’s really unique and I’m really excited to get it started,” said Bolton.

While again, the increase in referrals does not mean necessarily that trafficking is up, Bolton says that trafficking shows little sign of slowing down.

”The reality is as long as there are people in the world who want to take advantage of other people, as long as there is hurt, hurt people, hurt people, as long as there is that in the world, there’s going to be trafficking,” said Bolton.

Bolton said more people seeing and recognizing the signs of trafficking will help get victims the help they need.

Grow Free hosts training events for the public, you can learn more about the organization’s mission here.

