Ramsey Cascade Trail reopens

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Ramsey Cascade Trail is open.

The trail was closed for several days following a washout after heavy rain.

The park trail crew completed the repairs to re-establish a section of the trail, according to officials.

The Ramsey Cascade trail lies in the Greenbrier Area of the park and provides only access to the 90′ Ramsey Cascades, officials stated.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.