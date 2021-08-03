Advertisement

Ramsey Cascade Trail reopens

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Ramsey Cascade Trail is open.
By Paige Hill
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that the Ramsey Cascade Trail is open.

The trail was closed for several days following a washout after heavy rain.

The park trail crew completed the repairs to re-establish a section of the trail, according to officials.

The Ramsey Cascade trail lies in the Greenbrier Area of the park and provides only access to the 90′ Ramsey Cascades, officials stated.

