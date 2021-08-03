Rogersville woman fires four shots, hits herself as deputies try to detain her

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hawkins County woman was arrested and faces multiple charges after an incident involving deputies with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

According to reports, deputies received a complaint from the 100 block of Marlowe Road in Rogersville in reference to a woman who allegedly vandalized a truck and leaving the residence armed and threatening suicide around 12:28 p.m. Monday.

Officials located the woman, identified as Christina L. Adams, 55, in a vehicle pulled halfway out of the road around 12:36 p.m.

Deputies said they attempted to make contact with Adams, but she refused to exit her vehicle or communicate with authorities.

Numerous officers and negotiators arrived at the scene to continue to talk to Adams. Adams reportedly continued to refuse to communicate or comply. Sheriff’s deputies approached the vehicle from the rear and saw Adams was in possession of a handgun, reports stated.

Authorities said Adams randomly fired four shots inside the vehicle. One of the shots struck Adams in her left side, deputies said. Adams was taken into custody and transported to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, where she was treated and released into custody.

Officials said officers never fired shots. Three deputies received minor injuries from the altercation but were not hit by gunfire. The officers were treated at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

Adams is being held at the Hawkins County Jail without bond. She is charged with 12 counts of felony reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony and resisting stop, frisk, halt, arrest or search.

The investigation is ongoing. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s office with the investigation.

