South College offering free English, math assistance to people entering college

The program is aimed at students entering any higher learning institution who may have pandemic-related learning loss or students who have been out of school for an extended time.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - South College launched a summer Bridge Program that will offer free refresher courses in English and math to any student entering higher education.

The courses are available at South College in Tennessee, North Carolina, and Georgia at South College campuses in Knoxville, Nashville, Asheville and Atlanta.

The program is aimed at students entering any higher learning institution who may have pandemic-related learning loss or students who have been out of school for an extended time.

Courses will be offered in 2.5-hour blocks twice a week for three weeks, with each block split evenly between English and math. The courses will be led by full-time math and English instructors who teach and work in tutoring labs.

“We are grateful to be able to share our expertise to benefit the community after a year with so much disruption in education,” South College Chancellor Steve South said. “We want to help ensure that students who enter college have the tools they need for a successful transition. If any student needs an extra boost in English and math, our free Bridge Program courses are available.”

South College is also offering a book stipend of up to $500 for students who participate in each session of the Bridge Program and enroll at any South College campus or online for the fall quarter.

Registration is now open and space is limited. All students must initially register for the Bridge Program at https://www.south.edu/bridge.

