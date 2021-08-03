TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 26-year-old woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 26-year-old woman Tuesday.

According to TBI, Keonna Champion was reported missing out of Shelby County around 1: 30 a.m. Officials said Champion has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

🚨 A SILVER Alert has been issued 26-year-old Keonna Champion out of Shelby County.



Keonna has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance



If you have seen Keonna call @ShelbyTNSheriff at 901-379-7625 or 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/yZzuUxwD63 — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) August 3, 2021

