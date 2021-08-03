Advertisement

TBI issues SILVER Alert for missing 26-year-old woman

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at 901-379-7625 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
Keonna Champion, 26
Keonna Champion, 26
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a SILVER Alert for a missing 26-year-old woman Tuesday.

According to TBI, Keonna Champion was reported missing out of Shelby County around 1: 30 a.m. Officials said Champion has a medical condition that impairs her ability to return safely without assistance.

