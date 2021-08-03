TBI issues silver alert for Murfreesboro woman
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Martha Roberts, 64, who resides in Murfreesboro, officials said.
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Roberts has black hair, brown eyes and has a medical condition that may inhibit her ability to return home safely.
Roberts has black hair, brown eyes and has a medical condition that may inhibit her ability to return home safely.
Roberts was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white/grey toboggan.
If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.
