TBI issues silver alert for Murfreesboro woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Martha Roberts, 64, who resides in Murfreesboro, officials said.

Roberts has black hair, brown eyes and has a medical condition that may inhibit her ability to return home safely.

Roberts was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, white t-shirt, blue jeans and a white/grey toboggan.

If you have any information, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

