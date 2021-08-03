Tennessee quarterbacks talk competition ahead of fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee’s receiving corps has a chance to be one of - if not the most talented position groups on the team, but it still remains to be seen who will be feeding the young crop of wideouts come September 2.

There’s a good chance we won’t learn which quarterback has won the starting job until the week of the Bowling Green game, but offensive coordinator Alex Golesh said Tuesday he’d like to have his prospects whittled down to two within a week and a half of opening fall camp.

Golesh asked who the most accurate passer on the team is:



“Probably unfair to answer because Joe Milton wasn’t around and spring was a lot of installation.”



Jokes that Heupel has the strongest arm in the quarterback room. — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) August 3, 2021

“Quarterbacks, just like every other position, those competitive battles that they’re in, you dwindle the reps down and make decisions when guys have shown that they’ve earned the opportunity to become a one or become a two or become a three based on how they perform. And so, as we go through training camp, the players will dictate how that unfolds,” said Heupel.

All four quarterbacks up for the starting job met with the media Tuesday. Each says they’re using the competition to fuel their own games even further.

”No pressure. I don’t see pressure. One thing with me and the previous quarterback competitions I’ve been in, I take care of what I can take care of and know what I need to know and understand what’s going on when your time is called and be ready to go when your name is called,” said transfer Joe Milton, who arrived at Tennessee after the Orange and White game and is the only signal-caller coaches haven’t seen in action on the practice field.

Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker split reps with Brian Maurer and Harrison Bailey during the spring game and says each and every practice is going to be vital in determining a starter.

“I definitely feel like the open competition will boost everyone’s game because everyone is going to have to bring their A-game day in and day out,” said Hooker.

Redshirt sophomore Brian Maurer has shown flashes throughout the offseason and says he’s been working on putting on weight - jumping from 200 to 210 pounds while dropping his body fat percentage.

“One thing I love is competition. Pressure either creates diamonds or busts pipes. So it’s something I feel like I thrive under and something I feel like I can revive my football career with,” said Maurer.

Tennessee hits the practice field for the first day of fall camp at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

