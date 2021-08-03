Advertisement

Tennessee surpasses 900K COVID-19 cases

Tennessee has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.(Source: Defense Department/CNN)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee has surpassed 900,000 COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Tennessee Department of Health.

Over the weekend, there were 26 COVID-related deaths statewide.

Active cases are up just over 15 percent over the weekend statewide and hospitalizations increased 13 percent.

There are currently 1,244 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, 400 in the ICU and 189 on ventilators. As of Monday afternoon, there are only 225 ICU beds open statewide and only 11 percent of the ICU available.

