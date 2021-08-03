Advertisement

Three guests injured at Titanic in Pigeon Forge

Three guests are injured after the iceberg wall collapsed at the Titanic in Pigeon Forge.
By Paige Hill
Aug. 2, 2021
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three guests have been injured due to an iceberg wall collapse at the Titanic in Pigeon Forge.

All three guests have been taken to the hospital, officials said.

The extent of their injuries are unknown, according to officials.

“Needless to say, we never would have expected an incident like this to occur as the safety of our guests and team members is always top of mind,” Owners, Mary Kellogg Joslyn and John Joslyn said. “We take pride in the quality of our maintenance and have measures in place to ensure that appropriate safety guidelines are upheld. At this time, our attraction is closed. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were injured, as well as their family and friends.”

This situation is ongoing.

