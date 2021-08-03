Advertisement

University of Tennessee in search of staff for football games at Neyland Stadium

The job fair will take place inside the Arena Dining Room of Thompson Boling Arena on Thursday, August 5 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Athletic Department announced an upcoming job fair night in search of staff for Tennessee football games at Neyland Stadium.

Representatives will be on-site to share information, accept applications and conduct interviews for Tennessee Football gameday staff including ushers, ticket takers and hospitality attendants - along with Thompson Boling Arena concerts and special events staff.

Free parking will be offered for attendees in the G10 garage located between Thompson-Boling Arena and Neyland Stadium off Phillip Fulmer Way.

