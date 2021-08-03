Advertisement

Wesley House hoping to help community mobile food pantry

The Mechanicsville, Lonsdale, and Beaumont neighborhoods are considered food deserts.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In Knoxville, there’s a group of neighborhoods that are considered food deserts.

The Mechanicsville, Lonsdale and Beaumont neighborhoods are considered food deserts because it’s hard to find a grocery store, let alone fresh fruits and vegetables.

Groups like the Wesley House are stepping up to help fight food security.

The Wesley House is feeding children who go to summer and after school programs. Their families are also welcome to pick out healthy options from the food pantry.

Members say when they provide fresh options to kids, the kids pick the fresh option every time.

“You should see the way their behavior changes when they’re full and they have a full belly,” said Executive Director of Wesley House, Kara Finger. “When Mrs. Juanita puts out strawberries or oranges, you should see their faces light up.”

