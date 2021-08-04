Address in Market Square named a Historic Site in Journalism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Society of Professional Journalists named 36 Market Square as a Historic Site in Journalism.

Founder of The New York Times, Adolph Ochs, started his career at that address when he was a carrier boy for the Knoxville Chronicle.

Ochs moved to The Knoxville Tribune before taking control of the Chattanooga Times in 1878.

In 1986, Ochs acquired The New York Times and pledged to report the news without “fear or favor,” according to the SPJ.

“While Adolph Ochs’s greatest achievement was creating The New York Times, his start was in Knoxville and he never lost his sense of gratitude and kinship with that city. It is fitting that his legendary career should be recognized by SPJ with a National Journalism Historic Marker at the place where it began,” said SPJ Foundation Board Member and co-author of the definitive biography of Ochs.

A bronze plaque will be placed at the site to distinguish the honor.

Tennessee has another Historic Site in Journalism in Memphis to honor the Christian Index which is the second oldest Black religious newspaper in the nation, according to the SPJ.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.