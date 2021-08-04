Advertisement

Back to school shopping on a budget

The National Retail Federation estimates that families will spend an average of $849 on back-to-school items, almost $60 more than last year.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Back-to-school shopping is in full swing, and shopping can get expensive.

The WVLT News This Morning team went to Goodwill on Kingston Pike to see what kind of deals shoppers can get.

Shopping for multiple students can really add up, many second-hand stores will have gently used or sometimes new items for a fraction of the price. Heather Haley took her children shopping at Goodwill, for both of them, she got several new outfits, backpacks, supplies, and lunch boxes for under $100.

