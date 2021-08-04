Blount Co. man accused of crashing stolen vehicle into deputies patrol car

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in custody after he attempted to strike officers with a stolen vehicle.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to West Emory Road at Harrell Road for a motor vehicle theft. The victim told police their 2013 Mustang was stolen from the Weigel’s on East Emory Road.

Shortly after deputies were dispatched, the victim’s wife said she saw the vehicle turning right onto Clinton Highway from West Emory Road.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, identified as Michael Ruggiero, 37, allegedly began driving erratically through traffic by swerving through vehicles at a speed of 90 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. Ruggiero reportedly drove on the shoulder, over curbs onto the grass and on the wrong side of the roadway.

Deputies said they attempted to box in the vehicle along Oak Ridge Highway, but Ruggiero used the vehicle to swerve at deputies, “in an attempt to strike the vehicle.” Ruggiero then turned onto Ridgedale Road and began driving through a person’s yard to escape, reports stated.

Authorities once again attempted to box in Ruggiero. According to KCSO, Ruggiero began ramming into officers’ vehicles and allegedly nearly struck a detective who was on foot.

Deputies used a taser on the suspect who refused to stop. Ruggiero then exited the vehicle and began attempting to fight officers on the scene. After a brief altercation, officers were able to restrain Ruggiero, reports stated.

Ruggiero was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. Ruggiero faces five counts of aggravated assault of a first responder, evading arrest, resisting arrest and theft of property.

