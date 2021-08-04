Advertisement

East Tenn. campground gives terminally ill teen a special welcome

Clabough’s Campground in Pigeon Forge offered a special welcome to a terminally ill teen.
East Tenn campground gives terminally ill teen a special welcome
East Tenn campground gives terminally ill teen a special welcome(WVLT)
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One cart after another trailed behind 17-year-old Jonathon Burdine, of Indiana, during a surprise parade at Clabough’s Campground in Pigeon Forge Wednesday afternoon. The campground’s leaders took less than a day to plan the welcoming parade after learning it was Burdine’s last wish to visit the camp during his last days.

Burdine has Ewing Sarcoma, which is a rare bone cancer. For five years, he and his grandparents said they thought he’d beat it until April. Doctors told them to start planning for his funeral. Instead, they planned a vacation to the Smoky Mountains.

“It brings me happiness and joy right now. Like, it’s crazy,” Burdine said.

Burdine was greeted with decorative signs, the Pigeon Forge Police Department, Sevier County Sheriff and fire departments and a host of strangers.

“It just makes you almost feel like there’s a little bit of hope and there’s just a little bit more that’s out there. It just makes a huge difference,” Heather Effler, a Clabough’s Campground employee and organizer for the parade, said.

Jonathon has a social media page documenting his journey as well as a donation site funding his trip and funeral arraignments.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Richard Park Denny
Man missing out of Blount County
In Aiken County schools masks are now an option. That’s according to a Facebook post from the...
Knox Co. Board of Education meets to discuss future of mask mandates and COVID-19
New School Supplies Drive
New School Supplies Drive
Finding a Daily Balanace
Finding a Daily Balance