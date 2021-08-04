Advertisement

East Tenn. State University requiring masks indoors amid COVID surge

The university said low vaccination rates across the region also played into the decision along with the recent rise of COVID cases across the region.
East Tennessee State University
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee State University announced masks will now be required in certain areas.

Beginning Wednesday, August 4, masks will be required in most indoor settings on campus.

“Due to the significant increase in reported cases of COVID-19 as well as reports that our local hospital system is nearing capacity, face coverings will be required indoors on campus,” ETSU officials said in a statement.

The school ended mask requirements in May for vaccinated individuals. The new policy requires masks for vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Classes for the university’s fall semester begin August 23.

