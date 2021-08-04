Advertisement

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital seeing spike of RSV

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital is seeing a rise in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, an official tells WVLT News.
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)
East Tennessee Children's Hospital / Source: (WVLT)(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said they are seeing a spike in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a respiratory virus that affects children and adults alike.

RSV usually affects children in the winter months, but East Tennessee is seeing a spike this summer, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs.

Dr. Childs told WVLT News that the hospital is seeing a spike in cases of the virus, something he describes as “unusual for the summertime.”

Patients who get RSV usually have common cold symptoms, but some cases can be serious in young children. The virus spreads through the air and causes congestion and coughing. It can be serious for children under six-months old, however.

The hospital is also treating four children for COVID-19, though Dr. Childs tells parents it is “not the time to panic.”

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Titanic, a Pigeon Forge attraction
Iceberg wall collapse injures 3 at Titanic in Pigeon Forge
Background for news about the novel coronavirus COVID-19 - protective medical masks. Chinese...
Knoxville announces new mask usage guidelines
Joshua Dannels
One suspect in Soaky Mountain Waterpark shooting released on bail
Tony Ahrens, 52
“Multiple animal induced injuries” killed Cocke County man, autopsy shows
Several brands of dog food were recalled due to potentially high levels of mold, according to...
Several brands of dog food recalled due to potentially high levels of mold

Latest News

Building a Bike Empire
From leading the Tour de France to leading his bike empire
Sen. Martha Blackburn sends letter to Biden about concerns on cybersecurity
Sen. Marsha Blackburn
Sen. Martha Black discusses infrastructure
Richard Park Denny
Man missing out of Blount County