East Tennessee Children’s Hospital seeing spike of RSV

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital said they are seeing a spike in cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, a respiratory virus that affects children and adults alike.

RSV usually affects children in the winter months, but East Tennessee is seeing a spike this summer, according to East Tennessee Children’s Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs.

Dr. Childs told WVLT News that the hospital is seeing a spike in cases of the virus, something he describes as “unusual for the summertime.”

Patients who get RSV usually have common cold symptoms, but some cases can be serious in young children. The virus spreads through the air and causes congestion and coughing. It can be serious for children under six-months old, however.

The hospital is also treating four children for COVID-19, though Dr. Childs tells parents it is “not the time to panic.”

