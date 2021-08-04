Advertisement

A few storms develop today, ahead of hotter days

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says it’s cooler today, but 90s return in the 8-day forecast.
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 4, 2021 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The cooler temperatures continue Wednesday with some rain, but the heat looks to return quickly by the end of the week and into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered rain, storms today
Slow-moving, isolated showers continue to drift through and develop at times this morning. Temperatures are near 66 degrees this morning.

Scattered rain and storms develop today, peaking at a 40% coverage this afternoon. It’s spotty to scattered, which helps to keep temperatures slightly cooler as well. Expect highs to get into the low 80s. Rain tapers off this evening, and the sky clears.

Tonight becomes mostly clear, with patchy fog. It will be another mild morning, with a low around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The afternoons return to seasonable heat by the end of the week and temperatures build up even more this weekend. While we really need more rain, this stretch is mostly dry, with only isolated pop-ups at times.

Thursday and Friday are both in the upper 80s, but Thursday comes with a lot more sunshine and the week ends with a mostly cloudy view.

The 90s return this weekend, with only stray mountain rain chances. The low 90s persist into next week, with limited rain chances to help cool off a few. Scattered rain and storms start pulsing up in the afternoon by the middle of next week.

Join WVLT News for the latest on the Forecast Where You Live. We also have custom forecast videos for you in the WVLT weather app for iPhone or Android.

8-day forecast
